Penticton's Slackwater Brewing celebrating four years anniversary with special event

Photo: One Eye Shut Media

One of Penticton's downtown breweries is celebrating four years of serving up pints and hosting plenty of events with a specialty beer and some anniversary festivities.

Slackwater Brewing will be hosting the events over the next week, kicking off with the release of their Fiume Selvaggio—meaning ‘Wild River’ in Italian, a nod to the first four wild years of business—Imperial Italian Pilsner Anniversary Beer at the taproom.

“There have been a lot of amazing things over the years that have kept us focused and moving forward, from local and national/international awards to amazing live concerts and shows, community fundraisers, and more. We’re very much looking forward to what the next four years will bring… and hopefully, it has fewer global disasters involved!” Liam Peyton, co-founder and sales manager said in a news release.

The brewery first opened in June 2019, as a "family and friend" ran business, brought about by Penticton resident Kelsey (Guerard) Peyton, and her husband Liam.

While originally a brewpub-style brewery, which is brewing to serve what you brew only to on-site customers, Slackwater's brews are now sold in three provinces (BC, AB and SK).

“The pandemic took that initial dream from us, so we had to pivot and start putting beers into cans and moving them to people near and far during the lockdowns - and it’s only really just kept going and going! We never thought we’d be travelling to other cities, let alone provinces, and be able to enjoy our beers!” Kelsey added.

The rest of the anniversary festivities will include:

Live country music from Dawson Gray & Point South, which is a ticketed event on Friday, June 9.

Free live blues from James Hay from 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10

“Fruitiness” - a celebration of local fruit beers and sours on Sunday afternoon, with pairing sweet treats from Gratify

Liber Estate Winery tasting 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 followed by free live music from Steve Jevne 7-9 p.m.

Free live music from Michael Elliot on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

An all-day Happy Hour for Dads on Sunday, June 18

For more information on the events, check www.slackwarterbrewing.com or swing by 218 Martin Street.