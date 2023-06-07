Crews douse grass fire along KVR trail in Penticton

Photo: Sophia Sanders

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

The fire department has now confirmed the blaze is under control and crews are mopping up.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

Fire crews appear to have gotten a handle on a grass fire along the KVR trail near Vancouver Place in Penticton.

Smoke in the area is starting to dissipate and flames are no longer as visible. It looks like the fire's rapid spread has mostly been stopped, although firefighters are still working.

A nearby resident said she noticed the fire at around 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not known at this point.

ORIGINAL 2:15 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department is at the scene of a grass fire along the KVR trail near Vancouver Place.

The fire is putting up a plume of white smoke visible from the surrounding area.

