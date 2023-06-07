Unisus Hockey Academy revamps scholar-athlete development program in Summerland

Photo: Unisus

The Unisus International School in Summerland has announced a new hockey training program designed to "unlock the full potential of scholar-athletes" in BC.

As the only program of its kind in the province, Unisus said their focus on a comprehensive on and off-ice program combines the internationally acclaimed International Baccalaureate (IB) program with a holistic athlete development system.

Registration is now open for students born between 2011 and 2014, who are interested in joining the High Performance League (HPL) teams. Additionally, Unisus invites participants from all grades to enrol in the Hockey Academy's scholar-athlete development program.

Unisus is offering a bursary in recognition of its founding families that will be granted for the duration of the student's enrollment at the academy.

The Unisus Hockey Academy program includes: Comprehensive off-ice training, on-ice training, video training and performance analysis, personal brand development and college recruitment strategy, and the International Baccalaureate Program.

"The Unisus Hockey Academy is dedicated to nurturing the talent and ambitions of Scholar-Athletes in British Columbia," Silke Otremba, spokesperson for Unisus said in a press release.

"We believe in embracing the uniqueness of every student and providing them with a comprehensive program that integrates academic excellence with athletic development. Our goal is to empower young athletes to reach their full potential and become well-rounded leaders on and off the ice."

To learn more about the Unisus Hockey Academy, including program details and costs, reach out to the academy at [email protected] or visit https://www.unisus.ca/hockey-academy