La Cucina European Market and Delicatessen soon to be celebrating 50 years

Casey Richardson

“I don't know where 50 years went, but like I said, I've enjoyed all of it.”

A Penticton family-owned and operated gourmet food store is nearing its fifth decade of business, with the third generation now pitching in the big ideas.

La Cucina European Market and Delicatessen was originally opened by the Mendonça Family on 1204 Main Street in 1973, and was known as Penticton Food Market.

Current owner and operator Carlos Mendonca was working in the store since he was a little kid, alongside his parents Manuel and Filomena.

“My parents who were immigrants from Portugal had come in 1959 to Kitimat,” he said. “In ‘73, my father moved everybody down here to Penticton in search of a business between Penticton and Kelowna area.”

From what Mendonca recalls, his parents purchased a store that had been operating in town since the mid-1930s as a grocery, general store and gas bar.

“It was a different place. We were open seven days a week, 8 a.m. until two in the morning, and then after a year, my dad cut it down to 9 a.m. until midnight,” he added.

“This was our lifestyle, it became that way since I was a nine-year-old 'till I left [when] I finished high school working here in this shop.”

Mendonca said during that time, nothing in Penticton was open past 5 p.m. except for their store.

After high school, he left to pursue his own interests for a while but came back to the family business in 1993.

The family decided it was time for a change and moved on to the concept of becoming a specialty store. The old building was torn down and a new one was constructed to better fit the idea.

Mendonca said the store was quite limited in the type of foods they had in the beginning, carrying mainly Portuguese, Italian, German and Dutch foods.

“That was our beginnings, and it just kept evolving from that as we discovered what the needs were,” he added. “The demand for different kinds of foods has been growing every year. And what used to seem to be a foreign food is now quite mainstream for everybody.”

Now they carry food from all over Europe and a little bit from other corners of the world.

“So since then, 30 years now it's the next generations, with myself running it with two of my children and my wife and one grandma's still around in the background, too.”

Mendonca said the work has been very rewarding, establishing a consistent customer base of locals and tourists the team knows on a first-name basis.

“It's been every bit as gratifying for me as hopefully it is for the people who come through our door.”

And while there have been challenges, such as balancing Penticton’s busy and slow seasons and working through the pandemic, the plan of action is “full speed ahead” as the store continues to flourish.

“Both my daughter and son have come in with some big ideas and stuff like that, that we're trying to work through and incorporate it and see where it goes,” he added.

“For me, it's exciting. I think I could see where my father was 25-30 years ago when I came back into business with him and it probably gave him a little spark and a little bit of initiative. I think I'm at that same point now to where [I'm] super proud, extremely proud and, it's gratifying to work with your kids.”

He hopes the store will continue to do what they're doing now, but only do it better in the future.

“It's surreal that 50 years have passed. I mean, there's a lot of great businesses in the town and lots of people with long histories in this town too,” Mendonca said.

“It's neat that you could do 50 years and still be looking that you could do —not myself personally—but with a family or whoever, that this business has the ability to carry on for a good number of years past that.”