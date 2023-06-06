SOWINS Walk to End Abuse runs successfully, but short of target

Photo: SOWINS

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) said their annual walk event on Sunday was a successful stacked morning of great speakers, food and drink and fundraising.

“We were so pleased to see so many come out and join us for the walk this year," Liz Gomes, SOWINS Executive Director said in a press release. "We had a great show of support but did land a little over $2,000 away from our target.”

“We are hoping the community will continue to rally this week to get us to our $50,000 as we have left the walk website open until June 11 for final donations."

As a local registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence helping hundreds, their fundraising events are key to ensuring they can continue to run their organization.

SOWINS runs a 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs, along with other services to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.

To learn more about SOWINS or to donate head to www.sowins.com