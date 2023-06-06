Road closures throughout Penticton this week with multiple events running

Photo: Penticton & District Community Arts Council

Residents and visitors in Penticton this week are asked to watch for extra foot traffic and road closures throughout downtown, with two events geared toward children running.

The City of Penticton said from Thursday, June 8, until Sunday, June 11, the downtown area and Okanagan Lake lakeshore are anticipated to draw crowds.

Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest is taking place at Gyro Park from Thursday until Saturday, with multiple school field trips arriving by bus on the two school days. A section of Martin Street between Estabrook Avenue and Lakeshore Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday so the buses can safely drop off students.

This section will be open to local residents only.

The festival is a ticketed event and the perimeter will be fenced.

Martin Street will be open Saturday, however, residents are reminded that the 100 and 200-blocks of Main Street will be closed as usual for the Penticton Farmers’ Market and Downtown Community Market.

Then on Sunday, Lakeshore Drive will be closed to westbound traffic from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Wildstone Construction Group’s Colour4Kids Run.

The city said no parking will be available along Lakeshore Drive during that time.

This all-ages event starts at the Riverside Drive parking lot at 10 a.m., outside LocoLanding Adventure Park. The race offers 2.5 km or 5 km distances, with participants running to Rotary Park, Okanagan Lake Park, and back.

All drivers in the area should watch for signage and traffic control personnel.