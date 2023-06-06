Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic ticket packages, schedule released

Photo: City of Penticton File Photo

The Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday announced the game schedule and ticket package details for the 2023 Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

From Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2023, the top prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets will show off their skills in a four-team, round-robin tournament format.

This year marks the 10th edition of the Young Stars Classic.

As the hometown BCHL team, the Penticton Vees will play an exhibition game against the Chilliwack Chiefs on the Saturday of the tournament.

Full tournament packages will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or online at ValleyFirstTix.com

Each full tournament package includes tickets to all six NHL games and the Penticton Vees game, beginning at $115 for adults and $75 for children ages 12 and under.

Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members, SOEC Premium Seating/Suites and Cyber Club Members, and Penticton Vees Season Ticket Members will have access to exclusive pre-sales ahead of Friday, June 23. Presale details will be released to the above groups through their mailing lists.

Ticket packages available are:

ADULT FULL TOURNAMENT PACKAGE

$115.00 each (plus additional fees online)

All Six (6) NHL Games

One (1) Penticton Vees Exhibition Game

CHILD (12 & UNDER) FULL TOURNAMENT PACKAGE

$75.00 each (plus additional fees online)

All Six (6) NHL Games

One (1) Penticton Vees Exhibition Game

ADULT “MVP” PACK | Limited Quantity Available

$170.00 each (additional fees apply online)

All Six (6) NHL Games

One (1) Penticton Vees Exhibition Game

One (1) Canucks Young Stars Classic Herschel ‘Chapter’ Toiletry Kit

Two (2) $10.00 Food & Beverage Vouchers - $20.00 Total

CHILD (12 & UNDER) “ROOKIE” PACK | Limited Quantity Available

$125.00 each (additional fees apply online)

All Six (6) NHL Games

One (1) Penticton Vees Exhibition Game

One (1) Canucks Young Stars Classic Herschel ‘Pop Quiz’ Lunch Kit

Two (2) $10.00 Food & Beverage Vouchers - $20.00 Total

In addition to the tournament game schedule, there will also be several community activities during Young Stars Classic weekend for fans to enjoy, including the annual Young Stars Classic Party on the Plaza, Minor Hockey Skills and Referee Clinics, and a Hockey Talk with Canucks Assistant General Manager Cammi Granato.

Fans can visit Canucks.com/YoungStars website to be the first to receive updates on tickets, information and community activations to look forward to at the 2023 Young Stars Classic.