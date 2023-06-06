Mamas for Mamas South Okanagan leaving Ooknakane Friendship Centre, searching for new home

Photo: Casey Richardson Mamas for Mamas in their satellite office space at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in 2021

An organization that helps moms, dads and caregivers with resource navigation throughout the South Okanagan is searching for a new donated space to continue to help serve the community.

Mamas for Mamas has been located inside the Ooknakane Friendship Centre for the past two years after adding a location in Penticton. The addition was to help fill the gap in the lack of resources available in the South Okanagan for poverty relief, acting as a hub for communities throughout the region, like Grand Forks, Apex, and Osoyoos.

The team used their spot at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre to operate as a satellite office.

Mamas for Mamas announced on Monday that their time at the friendship centre has ended, with their last day there being June 30.



They said in their post that this means they are not taking used clothing donations at this time and they

are looking for a new donated space.

"Please reach out if you know of such a space or would like to donate an office to Mamas for Mamas. Please email us at [email protected] or DM us," they wrote.



"Since we will no longer have a physical location for our Karma markets, they will now be hosted at markets in the community on a monthly basis."



The team is still available for emergency parcels of diapers, wipes, and formula. To access this service, head to their website and fill out an online support application here.

"We look forward to continuing to serve our community while we are in this transition period and we will still be accepting diapers, wipes and birthday decor donations."