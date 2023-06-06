Highway 97 in Summerland will remain closed until geotechnical assessment determines safety after slide

Photo: Ryan Antonovitch

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Highway 97 will remain closed in both directions until an aerial geotechnical assessment occurs later today, determining if it is safe to reopen the highway to traffic.

The slide occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday night near Lakeshore Road in Summerland, approximately 200 metres north of where the original slide occurred last month.

MoTI said the slide brought down approximately 175 cubic metres of material onto the highway.

"There were no vehicles involved when the slide occurred," they added in their statement.

Geotechnical engineers have now determined that workers can begin clearing the highway.

Equipment is on site and clearing is underway.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

DriveBC says it doesn't expect Highway 97 in Summerland to open until at least 3 p.m.

That is when the next status update on the slide is now due.

UPDATE 10:55 a.m.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions due to a new landslide that came down overnight.

DriveBC says its next update is due at 12 p.m. and Castanet has requested information from the Ministry of Transportation.

The new slide is just north of one that came down on the highway last month where highway crews are still at work on repairs.

Traffic can get by the slide by travelling through the community of Summerland using Gartrell Road and Trout Creek.

ORIGINAL 6 a.m.

Another landslide has happened on Highway 97 in Summerland.

DriveBC reports Highway 97 is closed in both directions after another slide on the bluffs near Lakeshore Drive.

Traffic is being detoured, and highway travellers are advised to use either Highway 97C or Highway 3A.

A scene assessment is in progress and traffic control is on site.

"Another slide has happened by Trout Creek, (the) road was covered in lots of debris," Castanet reader Adam Radke said overnight.

More details are expected later in the day.

A previous slide closed the highway in the same area last month.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.