Another slide closes Highway 97 in Summerland

Photo: DriveBC

Another landslide has happened on Highway 97 in Summerland.

DriveBC reports Highway 97 is closed in both directions after another slide on the bluffs near Lakeshore Drive.

Traffic is being detoured, and highway travellers are advised to use either Highway 97C or Highway 3A.

A scene assessment is in progress and traffic control is on site.

"Another slide has happened by Trout Creek, (the) road was covered in lots of debris," Castanet reader Adam Radke said overnight.

More details are expected later in the day.

A previous slide closed the highway in the same area last month.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.