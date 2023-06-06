Historic Kaleden Hotel due for some structural upgrades

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

The historic Kaleden Hotel is due for some structural help if it is to stick around for the long haul.



The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has engaged structural engineers to "prepare and provide detailed plans to inform future structural upgrades" to the hotel frame, located on Second Street in Kaleden.

The hotel is an exterior shell today, but it was first built in 1911 and was then purchased by the RDOS in 1979 as part of a plan to create the Kaleden Hotel Park.

Movies have been filmed there, and it is popular with photographers and as an event space.



Work to preserve the hotel will see geomatics and geotechnical crews onsite performing various tasks as part of the overall process.

"The RDOS anticipates minimal impact on the park and its use and no effect on local traffic," reads a press release from the district issued Monday.