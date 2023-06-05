Penticton residents now able to peruse 2022 annual report

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Penticton has announced its 2022 Annual Report is now available for the public to view.

The report will be presented to city council at their meeting on June 20, and in the meantime, it is available to review.

The city describes the report as "the most complete record of the city’s accomplishments and financial performance for the past year and represents the city’s commitment to transparency and accountability."

A digital copy of the annual report can be found online here, and limited print copies are available at the Penticton Public Library.