Pentictonites will see traffic closures due to colour run Sunday

Photo: Mike Biden

The City of Penticton would like to remind residents and visitors that Lakeshore Drive will have partial closures Sunday morning to accommodate the annual Colours 4 Kids Run.

The annual run supports the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre, a local charitable organization that helps children in need of developmental therapies around the region.

Lakeshore Drive will remain open eastbound, but the westbound lane as well as parking will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No parking will be allowed on the road.