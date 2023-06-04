Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 3 in Cawston

Photo: File photo

One person was killed in a crash that closed Highway 3 in both directions on Friday afternoon in Cawston.

Keremeos RCMP responded to a collision in the 1900 block of Highway 3 at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Police said on arrival, emergency crews were already on scene conducting life-saving techniques on an injured motorcyclist.

The evidence at the scene indicated that the vehicle had pulled onto the highway to make a left-hand turn when the motorcyclist collided with it.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured, but unfortunately, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased.

Highway 3 reopened later that day.