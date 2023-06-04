Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a young adult cat with 'so much love to give'

Casey Richardson

A young adult cat is looking for a home up for some play time and cuddles at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Arlo is described as an outgoing, personable cat who is so much fun to sit with.

"He always has something to say and so much love to give. Arlo will never let you forget what time dinner and breakfast are and he will never let you be alone," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

If you're interested in learning more, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]