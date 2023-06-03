South Okanagan Grade 3 kids donate 1786 lbs of food while having fun at LocoLanding

Photo: Diana Stirling

LocoLanding ran its annual Grade 3 program this week in Penticton, with kids from across the South Okanagan bringing food donations in exchange to have some fun.

Diana Stirling, the owner of LocoLanding Adventure Park, said they saw over 600 students come through.

She said the Kaleden Elementary School had 18 students collect more food donations than the number of students in their school.

"Their teacher was so proud," she added.

Every school in School District 67 plus Outma Sqilx'W Cultural School, Holy Cross, École Entre-Lacs and the Summerland Unisus School participates this week.

A total of 1786 pounds of food were donated.