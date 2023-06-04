Penticton Elvis Festival sells out Headliner Show, excitement building for Aloha from Hawaii: 50th Anniversary

Photo: Mike Biden

Penticton Elvis Festival is celebrating that they've sold out their Saturday night headliner show for the first time ever with less than a month to go.

There are still tickets available for the Kick Off Party & Wind Up Party. Those who have missed out on pre-sales can get their chance, since the festival has opened up ticket sales again from June 1 to 15.

The festival is also giving away 10 pairs of wristbands for all outdoor Okanagan Lake Park events during the Penticton Elvis Festival, which can be entered online here.

"Thank you to everyone who made this happen, we can’t wait to celebrate the “Aloha from Hawaii: 50th Anniversary” with all of you," the festival board of directors shared.

This year the King of Rock and Roll's former girlfriend Linda Thompson, who is also well known for her songwriting, and her brother and Elvis' former bodyguard Sam Thompson will both be speaking at the festival.

Elvis enthusiasts will hear stories from Linda and Sam about their time being some of the closest people to him.

The Penticton Elvis Festival is from June 22-25, 2023. For more information, head to the festival website here.