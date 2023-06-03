213261
Penticton  

Summerland Action Festival has crowds out enjoying live music, arm wrestling competitions and plenty of activities

Crowds out for Action Fest

Summerland is packed full of festival goers on Saturday for the weekend activities of the 41st Annual Action Festival.

The festival kicked off on Friday with the slow-pitch tournament, opening ceremonies and live music at the Memorial Park Bandshell.

Saturday afternoon had plenty of free family-friendly activities and had adults out for the BC Arm Wrestling contest at the Kinsmen Beverage Gardens.

This evening past musical favourites like Barracuda, The Bay Island All-Stars with Special Guests, A.C.E., NFA, Slam Dogs, Space Cowboy, The Ray Roper Project (Stonebolt), and The Rockaholics, plus a local band The Jon Bos Band will be playing for the dance.

The Giant’s Head Run will also kick off at 6 p.m. at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre.

Summerland’s Got Talent will be running on Sunday with local acts and talent in three age categories: from children to adults. Local prizes have been donated by local businesses.

For more information on the weekend's events, head to the Action Fest website here.

