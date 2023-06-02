Paper shredding event next week helps out Penticton organizations

Photo: Pixabay

Bring your filled banker boxes out next week to the Penticton and District Society for Community Living and shred your papers for a good cause.

S.O.S. Crime Stoppers and PDSCL have joined to conduct a paper shredding fundraiser from June 5 to 9.

"With identity theft at an all time high we need to diligently dispose of our sensitive documents. No longer can we just toss personal documents into the garbage or recycling bin without regretting it," they shared in a news release.

People can bring by their boxes to PDSCL at 180 Industrial Avenue Penticton between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for

a $10 fee per banker box and the organizations will handle the rest.

"Please help the PDSCL and S.O.S. Crime Stoppers continue helping our local communities and get rid of your cluttering documents."

For any questions, reach out to Steve Berney at 250-487-0784 or Al Sismey at 250-409-8730.