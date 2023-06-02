Highway 3 reopened through Cawston after vehicle crash

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 7:02 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 3 is now cleared and back open through Cawston.

UPDATE: 5:35 p.m.

Crews are on scene of a crash on Highway 3 early Friday evening in Cawston.

The road remains closed in both directions.

An update from DriveBC said a local detour is in effect and travellers are asked to watch for traffic control and expect delays.

ORIGINAL: 4:15 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 3 is closed in both directions on Friday afternoon due to a vehicle incident in Cawston.

The crash is located at Lowe Drive, seven km east of Keremeos.

DriveBC said an assessment is in progress and a detour is not available at this time for the Crowsnest Highway.

The next update time is expected at 6 p.m.