Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen urging residents to take advantage of free FireSmart assessments

Photo: FireSmart RDOS FireSmart volunteers near Osoyoos in fall 2022.

With sunshine and heat in the forecast, the time is now to consider prepping your home for wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is calling on property owners to book a free FireSmart home assessment, which will offer tips to protect structures from the effects of wildfire and flying embers.

"A FireSmart Home Hazard Assessment is a detailed review of your property by a certified Wildfire Mitigation Specialist (WMS)," reads a news release from the RDOS issued Friday.

"A WMS will visit your property to assess and identify specific risks and concerns that may impact your home in the event of a wildfire. A free detailed report will be provided to help you alleviate some of these risks and better withstand the hazards of wildfire."

Assessments can be booked online here, and homeowners can also apply for a rebate of up to $1,000 for any suggested work on the property such as cutting down a tree, upgrading siding or other such work.

The RDOS also suggests the following FireSmart activities that can be done today:

View the FireSmart Begins at Home manual online for free

Reference the free FireSmart Guide to Landscaping booklet

Rake and remove dry leaves and debris at least 1.5 metres from your home's foundation, and up to an ideal 10-metre distance around the home

Clean debris from roofs and gutters

Ensure wood piles are located at least 10 metres away from important structures

Sweep porches and decks clear of leaves and other combustible debris. Rake under decks, porches, sheds and play structures.

Remove items stored under decks and porches and relocate them to a storage shed, garage, or basement. Store gasoline cans and portable propane tanks at least 10 metres from your home.

Mow grass to a height of 10 centimetres or less.

In-person FireSmart services are also being offered in the coming weeks:

Naramata FireSmart Mobile Chipping: Saturday, June 3, 2023 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Kilpoola FireSmart BBQ + Mobile Chipping: Sunday, June 4, 2023 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Missezula Lake FireSmart Mobile Chipping: Sunday, June 18, 2023 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Okanagan Falls FireSmart Mobile Chipping: Monday, June 19, 2023 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Twin Lakes FireSmart Event + Mobile Chipping: Saturday, June 24, 2023 (10 p.m. – 1 p.m.)

RDOS residents can sign up for emergency alerts and routine notifications online here.