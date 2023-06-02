Penticton Indian Band elder blesses two-spirit rainbow crosswalk in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

A representative from the Penticton Indian Band performed a blessing on the new two-spirit rainbow crosswalk in Penticton Friday morning.

Public elder Grace Greyeyes performed the ceremony at the newly painted crosswalk that joins Queen’s Park Elementary and the Community Centre, painted with a rainbow and Indigenous symbols to reflect inclusivity of the LGBTQIA2S+ members of the community.

Students at the school had previously requested permission from the city to have the crosswalk installed.

The students were on hand Friday to see the blessing, alongside officials from the PIB, School District No. 67 - Okanagan Skaha and the City of Penticton.

The blessing comes at the beginning of Pride Month, for which there are many activities planned around the city.

The crosswalk has been the target of apparent vandalism since its installation, acts which the city, school district and PIB have forcefully condemned.