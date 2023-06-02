Time to celebrate seniors in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton Penticton city council declares Seniors Week 2023

A whole week celebrating seniors is coming up in Penticton, with plenty of community activities planned.

Seniors' Week is an annual tradition that will kick off on Sunday, June 4 at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre on Skaha Lake Road.

"The City of Penticton is pleased to proclaim this Seniors’ Week in our community as a way to recognize the impact they have had in shaping our town and just as importantly the many ways they continue to influence,” says Sarah Desrosiers, the city’s social development coordinator, in a press release Friday.

"The breadth of activities really does show age is just a number and that the passion for giving doesn’t fade.”

The kickoff event begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public, and will feature keynote speaker Dr. Heather Cooke discussing ageism, and entertainment from the South Okanagan Big Band.

Then, throughout the week, there will be multiple daily events and seminars, including an intergenerational art activity at the Boys and Girls Club, free fitness activities at the Penticton Community Centre, and free transit for seniors 55+ from June 4-10.

"I’m so pleased with the variety of presentations offered and the addition of new venues,” says Elmie Saaltink, the president of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society.

“This really shows the broad range of community support for our seniors.”

A full list of activities can be found online here.

"Seniors matter, and Seniors’ Week is our opportunity to celebrate and show gratitude for their many contributions to our city,” said Mignonne Wood of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre.