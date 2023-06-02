Walk to End Abuse back in Penticton this weekend, not too late to sign up

Photo: SOWINS

It's not too late to sign up for this weekend's South Okanagan Women in Need Society Walk to End Abuse, and have a great time while celebrating a worthy cause.

The event is SOWINS' biggest fundraiser of the year, supporting their work helping women, children, youth and families escape domestic violence and abuse.

On Sunday, June 4, join the movement at 10 a.m. in Rotary Park a hot coffee and muffin, or donut generously donated by Tim Horton’s, plus vendors and sponsors to visit.

“We have a great day planned for everyone, probably the best one yet,” said Marni Adams, fund development advisor with SOWINS.

"We have our What’s Your Why tent for our participants to share why they are walking and supporting SOWINS, and we will be giving away delicious cookies donated by Honey Toast.”

Following that, hear a stories of survival and learn from special guest speakers Karen Mason and Dr. Paul van Donkelaar

“Karen Mason and her partner Dr. Paul van Donkelaar will be joining us from the Supporting Survivors of Abuse and Brain Injury through Research Project. Dr. Paul van Donkelaar specializes in brain dysfunction resulting from traumatic brain injuries and Karen has more than 30 years experience advocating for survivors of intimate partner violence,” Adams said.

The well-known duo have been on Ted Talks, and SOWINS is thrilled to welcome them this year.

"After [the presentations], we will walk together down the boardwalk to the S.S. Sicamous and back, mentions Adams. It is not a long walk but an opportunity to walk in solidarity against violence and abuse in our community.”

Everyone is welcome to register, and start collecting pledges to support SOWINS' critical cause.

“We have seen a decrease in fundraising this year and are still a little over $10,000 away from our goal. We are hoping the community will rally in this final week as all funds raised go directly to supporting women and children in the South Okanagan and although we do receive some government grants, none of our programs are fully funded so raising money in the community makes up for this deficit,” said Liz Gomes, SOWINS executive director.

Register online here today.

Among the services SOWINS offers are a 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.

To learn more about SOWINS or to donate today go to www.sowins.com