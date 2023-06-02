Shed goes up in flames on Penticton's Killarney Street

Photo: Jen Annett

A shed went up in flames Thursday evening in Penticton.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames in a back alley behind the 900 block of Killarney Street, off Forestbrook Drive.

Fire crews doused the flames, which were close to power lines and other structures.

Penticton Fire Department has yet to issue a statement on the incident, and the cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured in it is not yet known.

Jen Annett shared a photo of the incident in the Penticton Facebook group, and members stated the smoke could be seen across the city.

