Mixed bag of tourists booking for summer in South Okanagan-Similkameen hotels

Casey Richardson

South Okanagan and Similkameen hotels are hoping to see a big return of tourists this summer, but the reviews are mixed so far on how strong bookings are.

GM of the Penticton Lakeside Resort & Convention Centre, Brannigan Mosses, said that June, July, August and September are going very strong.

“We are surpassing most months already even this far out [compared to] the previous years,” she added. “It was funny with the rain [in May] that we had the reservations office went quite quiet. And then as soon as of course the sunshine comes down and we have this Okanagan beautiful weather, the phone's been ringing off the hooks.”

Even with a mixed bag of weather in May, bookings were strong that month at the Lakeside Resort and at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott.

“May has been wonderful,” Fairfield GM Svitlana Shkyn said. “There was a lot of hockey events as well. So we hosted a lot of groups and attendees that were coming for the huge BC hockey tournament in Penticton.”

“Due to our location, we keep ourselves busy with conferences and groups, as well as when there are concerts at South Okanagan Events Center.”

When Blippi: The World Wonderful Tour, was at the SOEC on May 19, Shkyn said their rooms were packed.

“We had so many families from Vernon, Salmon Arm, with their kids having fun attending the concert,” she added. “So I would say right now it's about 60 per cent groups, and then 40 per cent leisure travelers or corporate.”

“I would say August is a little bit softer right now because obviously, every hotel in the market has their rates a little bit higher. But maybe people are just a little bit cautious about the wildfires.”

But throughout the Keremeos and Similkameen area, one resort owner is noticing a drastic drop in visitors.

Roger Hol, the owner of Similkameen Wild Resort Hotel & Vineyard Retreat said his past year was much stronger than how this summer appears.

“In January and February, we had a lot of bookings. It was crazy. We were very excited about the upcoming year. And in the last month or so we've had cancellations. People out of the blue just saying, 'Oh, we're not coming now.' And I don't understand why.”

He added that the entire valley seems to be quiet for this time of year.

“I've been to several other wineries in our area and I've witnessed empty parking lots.”

Mosses said looking at previous years, the hotel was seeing people were a little bit more hesitant to book, cautious whether or not pandemic travel restrictions would come back into place.

“We're finding now that people have really eased up and so they're excited, they want to get out and they want to explore,” she said. “We're seeing definitely that expansion outside of the province. Alberta is full kick even last year. Even further [east] Saskatchewan, Ontario, and then definitely from the south. I mean, up here, it's just a short drive over the border. And of course, their dollar goes a lot further up north.”

Shkyn echoed that sentiment, adding that last year people were still cautious about travelling abroad, but this year the trend changed.

“Definitely [there's more] from the United States, I would say from Washington State and for sure we do get people from California as well,” she said.

“I think people are coming less to party but more to explore local amenities and something unique and do outdoor stuff, which I think Penticton is a perfect place.”

Both Shkyn and Mosses noted that upcoming events are key in packing rooms too, with weekends getting fuller ahead of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes, Elvis Fest, Peach City Beach Cruise and Peach Festival.

“Really, as soon as it's announced, we have those reservations on the books. We still have dates to fill, most definitely. But that's never a bad thing,” Mosses added.

“We're keeping that optimism…just feel that hospitality and tourism is back to where it was.”