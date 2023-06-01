Summerland Action Festival ready for a jam-packed weekend of family fun and music

Photo: Mike Biden Fun at Action Fest in a previous year

The 41st Annual Summerland Action Festival begins on Friday, stocked full of family-friendly events and live music performers.

The three-day free festival boasts entertainment, a baseball tournament, a children’s fun zone, fireworks and the Giant’s Head Run.

Past Musical Favourites, Barracuda, The Bay Island All-Stars with Special Guests, A.C.E., NFA, Slam Dogs, Space Cowboy, The Ray Roper Project (Stonebolt), and The Rockaholics, plus a local band The Jon Bos Band will be playing for the dance on Saturday night.

Summerland’s Got Talent will be running on Sunday with local acts and talent in three age categories: from children to adults. Local prizes have been donated by local businesses.

The Summerland Memorial Park Main Stage schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 2, 2023 5 p.m. - Ball Team Packages at info table at Dale Meadows Park, with all park vendors & kinsmen beverage garden opens at Memorial Park and Farm Solutions Family Fun Zone Opens at the north end of Memorial Park 6 p.m. - Memorial Park Bandshell Entertainment: The Rockaholics (Classic Rock & Hits) 6:30 p.m.- Slow-Pitch Tournament Kicks Off @ all designated fields 7 p.m.- Opening Ceremonies -Memorial Park Bandshell 7:30 p.m.- The Bay Island All Stars with Special Guests 9 p.m.- Barracuda- Heart & Led Zep Tribute

Saturday, June 3, 2023 8 a.m. - Slow-Pitch games continue at all fields 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Free Family Zumba with Carole Patane at Memorial Park 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Free Hooptastics with Carrie-Lyn McDougall at Memorial Park 11 a.m. - Farm Solutions Family Fun Zone (Orbits Activities, Baptist Church Facepainting, ATV Club Ride, Arts Council Craft Corder) & Kinsmen Beverage Gardens OPENS 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.- Memorial Park Bandshell Summerland’s Got Talent Show 1:15 p.m. - The Slam Dogs– current and retro rock 3:30 p.m. - Space Cowboy- Steve Miller Tribute 5:30 p.m. The Ray Roper Project/ Stonebolt 6 p.m. - Giant’s Head Run @ Aquatic & Fitness Centre 7 p.m. to 10:30p.m. - Kinsmen Beverage Garden: 10 p.m. - Action Festival Fireworks Display

Sunday, June 4, 2022 8 a.m. - Slow-Pitch games begin at all fields 10 a.m. - Memorial Park Bandshell ~ Church in the Park City Wide Worship ~ 10 a.m. - Farm Solutions Family Fun Zone (Orbits Activities, Baptist Church Facepainting, ATV Club Ride, Arts Council Craft Corder) & Kinsmen Beverage Gardens OPENS 11 a.m. - Memorial Park Bandshell - Summerland’s Got Talent Show ~ Finalists Take the Stage & Prizes are awarded ~ 12 p.m. - BC Arm Wrestling @ Kinsmen Beverage Gardens 12:15 p.m. - Memorial Park Bandshell - A.C.E.- Current Hits & Rock Classics 1:45 p.m. - NFA 80’s Rock Tribute Act plus Special Guests 3:30 p.m. - Linda Ronstadt Tribute Act 5:30 p.m. -2022 Summerland Action Festival Concludes



For more information, head to the Action Fest website here.