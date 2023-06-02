Slack Alley returns to downtown Penticton alleyway for three family-friendly events

Photo: Douglas Drouin Slack Alley in 2022 was a colourful space for family, friends, food and fun.

Slack Alley is making a triumphant return this year downtown Penticton with three big summertime events.

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association (DPBIA) announced the events Thursday for the laneway between 200 Main and Martin Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 25, July 23, and August 20.

The events will be filled with entertainment, food, charity donations, and an array of activities.

"Attendees can look forward to live music performed by talented local musicians and DJs, a bustling vendor market, engaging children's activities, beverage stations offering refreshing drinks, delicious food options, and much more," the DPA said in a news release.

Each Slack Alley event will benefit a different organization in the downtown area, with the follow themes and associated charities for each occasion:

On June 25, the alleyway will be Slackwater Inspired, hosting with the charity partner South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS).

On July 23, the alleyway will be The Grooveyard inspired, with a "groovy atmosphere". The alley will be collaborating with the South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS).

On August 20, the alleyway will be The Bumwrap Inspired, with beach vibes and summer spirit. The chosen charity partner for this event is the Penticton Art Gallery Children's Art Programs.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of Slack Alley to our community, taking place on three separate dates. This exciting event aims to unite everyone, allowing us to come together, celebrate, and actively contribute to the improvement of our community," said Brett Turner, executive director of DPBIA.

"By attending these events, you will have an amazing time and create a meaningful difference in the lives of those who require support."

"Thank you to our community and corporate sponsors, including the City of Penticton, Slack Water Brewing, Penticton Art Gallery, Valley First Credit Union, and Ritchie Contracting and Design LTD."

For more information about the event, head to downtownpenticton.org or slackwaterbrewing.com