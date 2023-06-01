Summerland Sportsman’s Association hosting events this weekend for people to try out shooting and fishing

Photo: Summerland Sportsman's Association Summerland Sportsman's Association open house range day in 2022

The Summerland Sportsman’s Association has two upcoming events for the community to come try their hand at some new activities.

On Saturday, in honour of Canada’s National Range Day, the association is hosting an open house at their range facility for anyone to come out to learn basic firearms safety.

Participants will get to try shooting sports first hand including archery. The association said the event is great for the whole family.

The range day also includes a BBQ and runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Summerland Range located at 25812 Wildhorse Rd, Summerland.

Then on Sunday, the association is hosting their 46 annual kids' fishing derby. The event recently moved to Agur Lake Kids camp which is also co-sponsoring.

Fresh Water Fisheries BC will be stocking the lake so lots of fish to be caught and lots of prizes. IGA Summerland donated hotdogs which are free for kids, with all proceeds from adult hot dog donations going to Agur Lake Kids Camp.

The event run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, head to the Summerland Sportsman’s Association website here.