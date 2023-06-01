Grab a cold beverage for Summerland's beaches as the booze pilot project begins

Photo: Pexels

Thursday officially kicks off Summerland's pilot project to allow visitors and residents to crack a cold one on a few local beaches for this summer.

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce and Visit Summerland Tourism Advisory Committee presented as a delegation to promote the adoption of an alcohol consumption pilot project back in March.

Summerland council unanimously supported the project, following in the footsteps of the City of Penticton, starting off with a temporary allotment for alcoholic beverages on the beaches, which will see the program evaluated monthly, along with reports from bylaw and RCMP on the impacts the project may have.

After three summers of the pilot project, Penticton council voted to allow alcoholic beverages outdoors in designated locations along the Okanagan and Skaha lakefronts from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. year-round and permanently.

Summerland's project permits public consumption of alcohol on Rotary Beach, Peach Orchard Park, and Powell Beach throughout the months of June, July, and August, between the hours of 12 pm and 9 pm.

"This initiative aims to enhance the overall beach experience for residents and visitors, promote local businesses, and showcase the diverse range of locally-produced food and beverages available in the Summerland area," Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive Association said in a press release.

District staff said they will be monitoring the recycling at all the beaches and whether the need increases for increased pick up arises.