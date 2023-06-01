Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department chief announces retirement

Photo: RDOS Fire Chief Denis Gaudry cuts into some celebratory cake as the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department says goodbye

A long-serving fire chief of the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) has announced that he's leaving his role, after years of serving his community.

In a news release from the RDOS on Thursday, Fire Chief Denis Gaudry officially shared that he was stepping down from his role.

Gaudry began serving the community as a firefighter in 1992. The RDOS said he leaves his position as a well-respected and accomplished fire chief on May 31, 2023.

“It is a pleasure to know you - some for many years and some for only a few months - that is the nature of volunteer departments,” Fire Chief Gaudry said in an email acknowledging his retirement from KVFD.

“On behalf of the RDOS Board of Directors, I’d like to thank Fire Chief Gaudry and wish him well in his retirement,” Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair added.

Fire Chief Gaudry was quoted often referring to KVFD as the “little department that can.” The team at KVFD through his leadership is praised for developing strong financial stewardship, which included building reserves to buy new equipment without borrowing money.

“Under the guidance of Fire Chief Gaudry, KVFD established effective leadership committees to support a team environment,” Subrina Monteith, the area director added. “His commitment to encouraging collaboration set the standard for a successful, respectful, and inclusive volunteer fire department.”

Kaleden also earned their FireSmart community acknowledgment over the years, thanks to an initiative supported by KVFD and countless community volunteers.

“On behalf of the South Okanagan Similkameen Fire Chiefs Association, I’d like to congratulate Fire Chief Gaudry on an exemplary career,” Willowbrook Fire Chief Tony Iannella said.

“Fire Chief Gaudry was a driving force in creating the Fire Chiefs Association, and all our fire chiefs will miss having him as part of our group. His service to his and the surrounding communities has made a huge difference and is greatly appreciated."

Gaudry will now have more time to spend with his wife Linda and their grandchildren and to go fishing.