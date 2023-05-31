Penticton hosting pop-up park events all June to bring residents outside

Photo: Google Maps Street view of Granby Park at 90 Granby Avenue

June will feature a series of pop-up park activities planned all around the city of Penticton to get locals outside and visiting some possible undiscovered gems.

“Everyone is encouraged to get outdoors, explore our local parks, and take advantage of the abundant recreational and leisure activities available in our community,” Darcey Godfrey, recreation business supervisor for the City of Penticton said in a press release.

“We are lucky to have such wonderful public spaces and by bringing fun and games to these locations, families have the opportunity to discover new play spaces while connecting to vibrant neighbourhoods.”

The city said the goal of the pop-up parks is to "shine a light on local green spaces" that community members may not know are available or for public use.

Yard games, music, crafts and more activities will be set up each weekens.

The pop-up park schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 3 Arasook Park 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 300 Westminster Avenue East

Saturday, June 10 Baskin Park 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 2435 Baskin Street

Saturday, June 17 Dunant Park 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 186 Dunant Place

Saturday, June 24 (two opportunities) Granby Park 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 90 Granby Avenue McGregor Park 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 2458 McGregor Drive

Or head to www.penticton.ca/pop-up-parks