BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch in urgent need of kitten fosters

Photo: BC SPCA

Anyone with a love of kittens and some time to dedicate to their care would be a great help to the South Okanagan/Similkameen branch of the BC SPCA, who is in desperate need of some help.

The organization said they are in urgent need of kitten fosters, specifically ones able to do bottle feeding for neonates without a mother.

Volunteer Coordinator Tana Maclean said with kitten season beginning for the area, they're inviting more people in to foster.

"We're always looking for more people because we have people who decide to stop fostering due to whatever's going on in their life, we have people who are going on vacation, so that would remove someone from our list," she said.

"We've just seen our list over the past year or so dwindled down a bit, and we're looking to beef it up."

Those who sign up to become a foster need to go through the SPCA's training module before they can begin.

"That's going to take you through a lot of the basics. And then beyond that, we're always available to help people who are learning to foster," Maclean said

"Honestly, with kittens, it's probably the hardest. Especially the underage kittens, making sure they're fed and everything. But if you're working with say a mother and her litter, usually the mom takes care of most of the hard work."

She added that the "intrinsic reward of being able to be there for these kittens" is really what makes it all worthwhile.

"We don't like to keep kittens who are under eight weeks old in the shelter because it's a stressful environment and there's diseases and everything. For them to be able to go home and grow up normally is so rewarding to watch and those fosters then get to see them go on to their forever homes."

Those interested in joining the SPCA volunteer team and learning more can check out the link here to sign up.