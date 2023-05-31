B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin stops in Penticton to speak with SOICS

Photo: Casey Richardson Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of BC (left) tours SOICS with Aiza Regala SOICS Life Skills Coordinator & Support Services (middle) and Upkar Grewal, SOICS Settlement Coordinator (right)

The Lieutenant Fovernor of BC continued her tour of the South Okanagan-Similkameen, stopping in at the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services community centre in Penticton early Wednesday afternoon.

Janet Austin also visited Osoyoos, Oliver, Keremeos and Okanagan Falls earlier this week. She was present for the opening and closing ceremonies of the first Indigenous Golf Championship held at Nk'Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course.

Then in Okanagan Falls, the lieutenant governor will meet with community members and veterans at the Legion Hall Branch. She then toured Avery Family Farms to learn about innovative growing practices like their vertical lettuce farming operations.

Austin had a tour of SOICS with the team on Wednesday, before sitting down to speak with the staff about what they’re seeing in the area in regard to immigration work and challenges.

SOICS discussed the huge growth of services that have impacted their operation and a need for more space in the community to provide this.

Many of their clients report challenges with housing, transportation and language barriers.

Also joining in on the conversation were Penticton City Councillors Campbell Watt and Isaac Gilbert, and Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.