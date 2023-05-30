RCMP investigating after Monday evening impaired car crash leads to fire

Photo: Cassandra Bowerman

Police are investigating an impaired driving incident after a vehicle collision led to a fire Monday night in Penticton.

On May 29 at 8:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of Westminster Avenue.

A Nissan had hit a parked Chevrolet Blazer, and both were on fire. Fire crews managed the blaze.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said police arrived and found the Nissan's driver, a 22-year-old woman. She took a breath test and failed.

The vehicle was impounded, and she was served an Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

“Thankfully, no one was injured from both the collision and the resulting fires,” Grandy said.

“The RCMP wishes to thank the Penticton Fire Department and the vigilant witnesses for their prompt response and assistance.”