Rock-related work south of Penticton slows Highway 97 traffic

DriveBC reports "rock-related work" is the source of delays south of Penticton Tuesday.

A Castanet reporter on scene noticed a significant amount of rocks in the southbound lane.

DriveBC says commuters can expect up to 20 minute delays in the area until June 24, when work is expected to conclude.

What looked to be a small landslide is causing delays on Highway 97 south of Penticton Tuesday.

Traffic is moving, but slowly, just south of the city, and debris from a slide has spilled into the southbound lane.

Traffic is single-lane both directions but with possible stoppages. Crews are on scene.

