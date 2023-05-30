Time to register for iconic Summerland Giant's Head Run

Photo: Giant's Head Run

The clock is ticking to sign up for the 39th anniversary of Summerland's Giant's Head Run.

On Saturday, June 3 during Action Festival, the beloved community fun run will feature a 5.7-kilometre urban loop and a 10-kilometre more challenging run that includes the base of Giant's Head Mountain.

Participants are encouraged to have fun and join in the "Retro Fun Run" theme, with 80s and 90s wear or neon colours, all kicking off at 6 p.m. outside the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre.

“Giant’s Head Run has been a true community building recreation event for almost forty years. We love that people of all ages and abilities come together for health, fitness, fun and community spirit,“ said Mayor Doug Holmes in a press release Monday.

“We encourage the community to participate in the run or cheer on family and friends to support healthy and active lifestyles.”

There are 28 race categories, and over $2,500 in draw prizes. Signature Giant’s Head Run t-shirts are guaranteed for the first 400 registrants.

Online registration closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2 and in-person registration will be available at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre until 5 p.m. race day.

To register, visit www.runningroom.com or for more information www.summerland.ca/GHR.