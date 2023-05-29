Interior Health issues drug warning for Penticton as pure fentanyl sold as meth

Photo: Interior Health Substance being sold as methamphetamine in Penticton, but is actually pure fentanyl.

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Penticton area.

Fentanyl is being sold as methamphetamine, and has an extreme risk of overdose including fatal overdoses.

The warning is in place until June 1.

The substance is described as white crystals and powder.

Interior Health urges drug testing before using street-sold substances, carrying a naloxone kit, starting with small doses and not using alone.

This drug warning follows news that drug deaths in the Okanagan have been higher than ever in recent years.

