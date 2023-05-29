Cirque du Soleil announces Penticton date for dazzling show

Photo: Cirque du Soleil Corteo

The circus is coming to town.

Penticton will soon welcome Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo," described as its "most enchanting arena production."

The production has been on tour around the world, and is coming back to North America. Audiences in Penticton can take in the show from Jan. 4 - 7, 2024, with eight performances total throughout the day and evening at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

"Combining acrobatic feats, comedy and acting, the show plunges spectators into a theatrical world of fun and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth," reads a press release from event organizers.

"In a carnival atmosphere, the clown pictures his own funeral taking place, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic, and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the share of humanity within each of us."

Tickets are already available online to Club Cirque members, and general sales start Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST and can be purchased online here or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

