Billy Talent announces Okanagan tour date in Penticton

Photo: Billy Talent

One of Canada's most celebrated punk acts Billy Talent is coming to Penticton.

On Oct. 13, 2023, the South Okanagan Events Centre will play host to the Juno Award-winning quartet, with special guests Gob.

Billy Talent burst into mainstream success in the early 2000s, and have since had a string of successful albums with singles like "Try Honesty" and "River Below" topping charts.

Tickets for their Penticton date go on sale Friday, June 2 for $50.50 to $65.50 at the Valley First Box Office or online here.