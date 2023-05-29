Patio season in Penticton has arrived and is thriving

Photo: Wild Goose Bistro

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Patio season is here, and there’s no shortage of family-friendly (and in some cases, pet-friendly!) spaces in the Okanagan Valley.

With a never-ending view of rolling hills and vineyards, The Bistro at Wild Goose Winery “offers an outdoor, wine-country patio atmosphere” while serving up dishes made with farm-to-table ingredients paired with their award-winning wines.

The menu, which can be viewed at wldgoosewinery.ca, offers lunch, tapas and share plates in a family-friendly environment.

Claim your spot early because seating is first-come, first-served and reservations are not being taken at this time.

You can find Wild Goose Winery and its Bistro at 2145 Sun Valley Way in Okanagan Falls.

If you’re looking for breathtaking views of Okanagan lake, take a trip out to the Naramata Bench, where you’ll find Bench 1775 Winery, a popular hotspot amongst locals and tourists alike for its well-known patio space that offers up views of Penticton and beyond.

Not only are the views spectacular during sunset, but the winery and bistro is pet-friendly.

Reservations are encouraged as the patio is first-come, first served, and guests can enjoy a 6-wine flight paired with optional tapas at $27.75 per person.

The patio is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit bench1775.com or visit the winery and bistro at 1775 Naramata Rd in Penticton.

If you’re in Penticton’s downtown, Match Eatery & Public House located at the Cascades Casino has a rooftop patio that boasts views of the Okanagan Valley, complete with a setup of favourite backyard games.

Reservations can be made online at matchpub.com/penticton or a spot can be snagged on a first-come, first-serve system at the restaurant, located at 553 Vees Dr in Penticton.

And new to the Penticton scene is Kin & Folk, a newly opened “refined neighbourhood restaurant” boasting a beautiful garden patio set to open soon at 557 Main St in Penticton.

Visitors can enjoy Asian-inspired flavoured sharing plates with fresh, local ingredients.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit kinandfolk.ca.

And gearing up for opening this summer is Yellow Dog Brewing, overtaking the former Bad Tattoo Brewing, located at 169 Estabrook Ave in Penticton with an outdoor patio space just steps away from Okanagan Lake.

This is just a taste of what Penticton has to offer. For more options, check out www.visitpenticton.com