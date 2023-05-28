Summerland rescue pleads for donations to help dog dumped by owner get surgery

Casey Richardson

A doggy dumped off at Penticton Animal Care & Control is now in the care of a Summerland animal rescue and loving foster home, but they need donations to help get her the surgery she needs.

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary was given care of a four to five-year-old English bulldog named Lilo.

"Lilo has had a rough start in life but ever since she has come into our care, she has blossomed and is learning new words like love, trust and cookies," Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams said.

"Her owner didn't want her anymore. We can't understand why anybody would want to leave her behind."

Once in their care, Critteraid's veterinary partners quickly found out that Lilo was in dire need of some serious medical intervention. Lilo had torn both of her ACL ligaments, both knees were injured and her hips were not in good shape.

Lilo underwent her first surgery eight weeks ago and Dunstan-Adams said she is already surpassing all expectations and doing wonderfully with her recovery.

"Lilo is living with her foster-to-adopt parents that are giving her all of the care and love that she could ever hope for," she added.

The pair are taking on the great challenge of physical therapy multiple times a day with the pup.

"Lilo's surgeries are expensive, and her ongoing medical care is going to continue to the level that she needs until she is healthy, happy and thriving," Dunstan-Adams said

"We at Critteraid are asking the community to donate towards Lilo's medical expenses. We know that Lilo is worth it and she deserves to live a life that is pain-free and to give her back the ability to walk without fear."

Dunstan-Adams said that Critteraid continues to take on as many dogs as they have available foster parents that match the needs of the dogs that are looking to come into their care.

"If you or someone you know would be willing to open your or their home to a dog or a puppy that may have special needs, or will have to undergo medical treatment prior to going up for adoption. Please fill out our foster application on our website," she added.

"Critteraid, myself and Lilo all want to say thank you to all of the animal lovers in this community. As without you, we wouldn't be able to give a dog like Lilo the care that she deserves."

To donate or fill out an application, head to Critteraid.org