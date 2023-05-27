Penticton Search and Rescue celebrates 50 years in Gyro Park

The Penticton Search and Rescue Team celebrated a major milestone on Saturday with a community BBQ, 50/50 draw and raffle fundraiser.

The non-profit organization has reached 50 years in operation and made a point to thank the many volunteers that have made their success possible.

PenSAR originated as a humble collective of individuals driven by a common goal to aid those in distress within the nearby wilderness.

Over time, both the training and equipment underwent remarkable transformations, enabling the volunteer organization to evolve into the team it is today. This team assists emergency crews in various rescue scenarios, encompassing swift-water situations, treacherous cliffs, lost hikers, raging wildfires, and numerous other challenges.

In the year 2022 alone, the devoted members of PenSAR dedicated an impressive total of over 10,700 hours to the cause.

PenSAR set up in Gyro Park on Saturday to welcome the community to get to know them and learn about opportunities to get involved. They were also hoping to attract a few more members to the cause.

Local photographer Mike Biden was on scene to check out the day's festivities.

For more information and to keep up with PenSAR's work, click here.