Penticton Channel rubber duck drop begins with 2000 dropped Saturday morning

Photo: Casey Richardson No ducks were harmed in the 2023 Operation Duck Drop Rubber Duck Race

Operation Duck Drop is underway on Saturday morning in Penticton after a couple thousand rubber duckies were sprung into the Penticton Channel this morning.

The fun and charitable event will see not be ruffling any feathers, as volunteers monitor the ducks' journey down to the end and make sure none get stuck along the way.

The race is on as the rubber ducks move from the waterway at the Green Mountain Road entrance and to the end, with three lucky ducks walking home with $500 in their pockets as the first to 'swim' to the finish line at the stairs at the end of the channel.

After the exciting race, the party continues at the Coyote Cruises parking lot at the end of the River Channel with a BBQ by donation, a cheque presentation, prizes and music.

All net proceeds will go to the Penticton Indian Band and the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society.