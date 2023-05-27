Keremeos Rodeo Hall hit hard by vandals who break in, destroy and smash up property

The manager of the Keremeos Rodeo Grounds is shaken and upset after finding the hall and announcers' booth trashed and vandalized on Friday morning.

Peter Kolisnyk, who is also the vice chair of the Keremeos Rodeo Association, shared pictures of the damage done on social media after the RCMP came to investigate.

"This is devastating because, as I said, the work we put into it and the volunteer time that we put into it, it's just mind-boggling that something like this could just happen," he said.

He spotted the damage when he went by the hall on Friday morning and noticed that the fence was busted.

"They broke in through the fence and went to the back of the concessions where we have our doors, which have two steel four-by-fours sliding in, and they used, I presume, some benches made out of logs as a battering ram to break the steel brackets right out of the wall and got in and just vandalized the place."

Kolisnyk added that he was surprised at what they had to do to get into that building.

"And then not only that, they walked across the whole arena and even went to the announcer's booth and smashed all the windows."

Broken plates are also scattered across the hall floor along with graffiti marks on the walls and equipment.

"[It's] very upsetting. It feels like you put all this work in, and then this is what you get?" he added.

"This is the thing I mean, we built this hall. We've got a nice facility. We've got weddings booked like crazy. Everybody's just happy that we have this facility."

Kolisnyk hasn't had time yet to go in to try to clean up the mess but said he has had a huge amount of support from the community with offers of help.

"We've got people [saying], 'When are you guys cleaning up? We'll help.' We've got [others saying], 'You guys need windows? Give us the sizes, and we will find some windows.' The community is pulling together, but it's like, why does this have to happen?"

There will be a push to get the hall back in tip-top shape, as events and groups have it booked throughout the summer.

Those interested in helping with the cleanup can reach out to Kolisnyk at 250-499-1588.