RDOS seeking committee members for Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has put an official call out for a committee to work with staff and a local government consultant to guide the upcoming Incorporation Study.

Board members voted through the Ministry of Municipal Affairs recommendation to adjust the study area to include those boundaries outlined on the attached map back in the beginning of April.

Two Requests for Proposals (RFP) have been issued by the Regional District for a qualified firm or individuals for the provision of consulting services for an Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study report(s) and a series of public engagement activities and consultations.

The Board of Directors also approved the Terms of Reference for an Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study.

Kicking off the process begins with the recruitment of a committee to work with staff and a local government consultant to guide the study.

The RDOS emphasized that as an objective fact-finding body, individual members of the committee should ensure any expression of their personal opinions does not detract from the ability of the study committee to function as a neutral and credible conduit for information to the community.

Please visit the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website to view the RFP, Call for Committee Members, and additional documents.

RDOS staff said in a news release that they appreciate the time and efforts contributed by volunteer committee members during the Electoral Area “D” Services and Boundary Configuration Study and look forward to working with a similar committee on the Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study.