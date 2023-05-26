Nurses, patients in Penticton band together to fundraise for kidney disease awareness and research

Photo: Nephron Ninjas The Nephron Ninjas: Left to right Sandra White, Laura Dicer, Courtney Streeter, Manjot Dhaliwal, and Gerald Smith seated

A team of Local dialysis nurses and their patients have teamed up to raise as much money as they can for the 2023 Penticton Kidney Walk.

The annual walk, which is taking place in person this year for the first time since the pandemic began, sees individuals and teams collect pledges to support The Kidney Foundation’s vital research and patient support programs in the South Okanagan, and raise awareness about kidney disease.

Laura Dicer is the team captain for the "Nephron Ninjas," a group of nurses and patients who all know first hand the devastating impact kidney disease has on people in this community. says

“We see kidney patients three times a week for their dialysis treatments, so we become close, like a family. Dialysis is a choice between life and death, and for patients, their lives revolve around these life-saving treatments including planning how to manage their treatments while on holidays," Dicer said.

On June 4 at 8:30 a.m., Dicer and her team along with many others from the community will gather at the Gyro Park Bandshell in Penticton ahead of the walk. All are welcome to join and register for the 2.5-kilometre walk.

At the event, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, a Penticton Indian Band member, will share his own story of kidney disease and transplantation, before participants walk along the waterfront to the S.S. Sicamous and back.

There is still time to sign up as a fundraising team or individual to contribute to the cause, or send a donation to a local team. For more information, click here.