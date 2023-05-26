B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin set to tour South Okanagan communities next week

Photo: BC Government Flickr/File photo Janet Austin at her inauguration as lieutenant governor of BC.

British Columbia's Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin will spend a few days in the South Okanagan next week, meeting with local business owners, touring important sites and speaking with community organizations.

Austin will arrive May 28 and spend the next three days visiting Osoyoos, Oliver, Keremeos, Okanagan Falls and Penticton.

In Oliver, Austin will attend the inaugural Indigenous Championship British Columbia golf tournament at the Nk'Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course, owned by the Osoyoos Indian Band. While there, she will present awards to the winners at the closing ceremony.

Austin will also tour Covert Farms Family Estate, speaking to operators about sustainable agrifood operations region-wide.

Then in Osoyoos, Austin will take in the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre, tour Nk'Mip Cellars and speak at a breakfast for the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce.

In Keremeos, Austin will visit the historic Grist Mill and Gardens and stop at Sanderson Farms Market.

In Okanagan Falls, the lieutenant governor will meet with community members and veterans at the Legion Hall Branch, then tour Avery Family Farms to learn about innovative growing practices like their vertical lettuce farming operations.

Finally, Austin will visit the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services community centre in Penticton, to learn more about their services.