GoByBike Week returning to Penticton with events, prizes and more

GoByBike Week is back in Penticton next week, aiming to encourage locals to incorporate cycling into their commutes and daily life.

The 14th annual event is hosted by the Penticton & Area Cycling Association (PACA), and will take place from May 29 to June 4.

It will be a week full of events for cyclists of all ages and levels of expertise, with celebration stations around town where cyclists will receive free drinks and snacks, daily prizes and giveaways entries.

At select stations, riders can register their bikes with Project 529, which helps return stolen bikes to owners, have their bike tuned up by The Bike Barn, or test a Penticton E-Kruise E-Bike.

There are also two bike maintenance workshops hosted by Freedom The Bike Shop, which have already filled to capacity.

GoByBike BC is also encouraging riders to use #ModeShift to register even just one ride during spring GoByBike Week to be entered to win a brand-new Pedego E-Bike.

In Penticton, participants must be registered to be eligible for local prizes, which are made possible by local sponsors. For full local event details, prizes, sponsors, and registration details, go to gobybikebc.ca/Penticton.