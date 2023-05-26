High-energy roller derby thrills return to Penticton for another season

Photo: File photo/Penticton Pistoleras The Penticton Pistoleras at a 2022 event.

The South Okanagan Roller Derby (SORDA) is back for the season, holding its first home game this weekend.

On Saturday, May 27 at the Penticton Curling Club, Penticton's own Pistoleras will take on Derby AF, a mashup team from Nelson and Revelstoke.

The game will be particularly momentous for the Pistoleras, as it will be their first ever co-ed home game, and SORDA will debut its first lineup of junior roller derby skaters during halftime of the exciting action.

"These young athletes represent the future of roller derby and will showcase their skills and determination, captivating the audience with their passion for the sport," reads a press release from SORDA.

In addition to all the hard-hitting action, Queen City Eats food truck will be on site, and a beverage garden featuring Cannery Brewing refreshments for 19-plus attendees.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and all are welcome to attend and take in the thrills.

"We are beyond excited to host our first home game of the season," said Kim Wall, aka "Drag", spokesperson for SORDA.

"We invite everyone to join us for an electrifying evening of intense matchups, captivating halftime entertainment, and a fantastic atmosphere."

Tickets are $15 via presale, or $20 at the door. Children under 10 are free.

For tickets, click here.